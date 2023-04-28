Catholic Group Sues FBI, DOJ For Records Related To Leaked Memo Targeting Catholics
Published
'We are demanding transparency from our government and are determined to uncover just how high up the anti-Catholic bigotry goes'Full Article
Published
'We are demanding transparency from our government and are determined to uncover just how high up the anti-Catholic bigotry goes'Full Article
CatholicVote, a group formed to encourage civil involvement by faithful Catholics, has filed a lawsuit against the FBI and the..