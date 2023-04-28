Ukrainian rescuers take action after Russian attacks
Published
Emergency workers and local residents battled to clear debris and extinguish fires in the Ukrainian city of Uman after Russian cruise missiles hit a nine-story residential building.
Published
Emergency workers and local residents battled to clear debris and extinguish fires in the Ukrainian city of Uman after Russian cruise missiles hit a nine-story residential building.
By Can Kasapoğlu*
**1. Why Must Ukraine Conduct a Counteroffensive? **
Ukraine needs to conduct a..