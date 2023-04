BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother and her two children were killed in a Brooklyn apartment fire Friday morning, police said. First responders were called to the building on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 5 a.m. After firefighters extinguished the fire, EMS pulled a 40-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old girl from an [...]