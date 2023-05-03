European police clamp down on Italian mob
Published
Police across Europe have arrested dozens of people, raided homes and seized 25 million euros in assets in a joint effort to crack down on Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate. (May 3)
Published
Police across Europe have arrested dozens of people, raided homes and seized 25 million euros in assets in a joint effort to crack down on Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate. (May 3)
Police across Europe on Wednesday arrested more than 100 people in a crackdown on members of the Italian 'Ndrangheta organized..