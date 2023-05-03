Former US president Donald Trump has told Sky News that he flew to his golf course in Ireland instead of attending his civil rape trial in New York because “of a long-standing agreement” to visit.Full Article
Donald Trump defends golf trip amid rape trial: 'We’re doing very well in New York'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
WATCH: Trump Says He’s Returning to New York to ‘Confront’ Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll and ‘Extremely Hostile’ Judge
Upworthy
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at E. Jean Carroll and the judge presiding over her rape claim against him while..
-
Donald Trump rushing back to New York to salvage defense in rape trial
Upworthy
-
That Sound You Hear Is Donald Trump Popping a Blood Vessel Over Mike Pence’s Jan. 6 Grand Jury Testimony
Upworthy
-
Donald Trump groped me on flight, woman tells US civil trial
IndiaTimes
-
Trump won’t take the stand in lawsuit accusing him of rape
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Trump is in Scotland to open a new golf course as a civil trial over rape accusations against him continues in the US
Upworthy
Former U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Scotland on Monday to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen, in his..
-
Donald Trump Seeks Mistrial In E. Jean Carroll Rape Trial
Upworthy
-
Trump asks for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation trial
Upworthy
-
In Trump rape trial, his accusers hope for vindication at last
Washington Post
-
Trump's attorney just blew Carroll rape case: top sexual assault lawyer
Upworthy