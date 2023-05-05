Celebrations after Napoli win first serie a in 33 years
Published
Napoli fans filled the streets in Naples, waving flags and flares after their club won the Serie A title, the top soccer league in Italy.
Published
Napoli fans filled the streets in Naples, waving flags and flares after their club won the Serie A title, the top soccer league in Italy.
The streets of Naples resonated with the cheers and celebrations of football fans after their team was crowned Champions of Italy..
Fireworks and flares were set off across the city after Napoli’s first Serie A title in 33 years.