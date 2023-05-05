Suspect of Serbia's latest mass shooting arrested
Police in Serbia say they have arrested a suspect in a series of shootings that killed at least eight people and wounded 14, the nation's second such mass shooting in two days.
Serbia shooting: Suspect arrested after second mass shooting - BBC News
