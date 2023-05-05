CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will step down
Published
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is stepping down.Full Article
Published
The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, is stepping down.Full Article
Rochelle Walensky , to Step Down As CDC Director.
Walensky's departure was announced on
May 5 by the CDC and President..
ViewDr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, submitted her resignation Friday, saying the..