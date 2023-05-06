Prince William Pledges Loyalty to King Charles III
Prince William knelt before his father, King Charles III, to pledge his loyalty to the monarch. (May.6)
Prince Louis sat with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and sister Princess Charlotte in the front row.
In front of 2,000 people, Prince William pledged loyalty to his father, the King, in a 'touching' moment.