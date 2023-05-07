7 dead, 6 hurt when vehicle slams into crowd near migrant center in Brownsville, Texas
Seven people were killed and least six more injured when a vehicle slammed into a crowd at a city bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, police said Sunday.
The motorist drove into a crowd of people who were waiting at a bus stop near a migrant shelter in Brownsville, police said on..
A fatal car crash in Brownsville, Texas has reportedly left seven people dead and a number of others wounded.