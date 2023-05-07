SUV slams into bus stop killing 7, injuring 10 in Brownsville, Texas
Published
Seven people were killed and at least 10 were injured when an SUV slammed into a crowd at a city bus stop near a shelter for migrants in Brownsville, Texas, Sunday.
Published
Seven people were killed and at least 10 were injured when an SUV slammed into a crowd at a city bus stop near a shelter for migrants in Brownsville, Texas, Sunday.
In our news wrap Sunday, a gunman killed eight people at a mall in suburban Dallas, an SUV drove through a crowd at a bus stop in..
Seven people were killed and up to six were injured Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop..