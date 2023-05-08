Fire at gold mine kills at least 27 in Peru
Peruvian authorities said at least 27 workers had died in a fire at a gold mine in Yanaquihua in the Arequipa region. (May 8)
At least 27 people have died following a fire in a gold mine in Peru - the deadliest mining accident in the country for decades.
The blaze broke out while workers were about 100 metres underground, officials say.