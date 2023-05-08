Driver Whose SUV Struck and Killed Migrants in Texas Is Charged
Published
The authorities in Brownsville, Texas, said George Alvarez was behind the wheel and that they were still trying to determine whether the crash was deliberate.Full Article
Published
The authorities in Brownsville, Texas, said George Alvarez was behind the wheel and that they were still trying to determine whether the crash was deliberate.Full Article
ViewPolice in Brownsville, Texas, announced that a suspect has been charged after eight people were killed and 10 others were..
A witness has described the horrifying moment an SUV plowed into people waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter in Texas. Eight..
At least seven pedestrians were killed and several others injured on Sunday when an SUV mowed down people near a homeless shelter..