Silent march in Serbia after mass shootings
Published
Thousands have marched in Serbia in a major outpouring of discontent triggered by two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded. (May 8)
Published
Thousands have marched in Serbia in a major outpouring of discontent triggered by two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded. (May 8)
Thousands marched in silence on Monday in Serbia in a major outpouring of grief and anger against the populist government and how..