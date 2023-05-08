AP wins Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage
The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism Monday, in public service and breaking news photography, for coverage of the Ukraine War. (May 8) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
The war that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has passed a grim one-year milestone, with mounting military..