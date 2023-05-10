Tucker Carlson To Relaunch Show on Twitter After Accusing Fox of Fraud, Contract Breach
Published
Tucker Carlson’s show is relaunching on Twitter after the TV host accused Fox of fraud and breach of contract.Full Article
Published
Tucker Carlson’s show is relaunching on Twitter after the TV host accused Fox of fraud and breach of contract.Full Article
Tucker Carlson, Still Under Contract at Fox, Says He Will Start Show on Twitter His claim, made on Twitter, suggested that his..
donald trump, trump, politics, gop, republicans, funny, news, comedy, ron desantis, cpac, talk show, breaking news, 2024 election,..