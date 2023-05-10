Eating snow and sheltering under a log saved 8-year-old boy lost in state park for 2 days
The boy, 8-year-old Nante Niemi, had "braved the elements" by taking shelter under the log and is now back with his family, police said.
ViewAn 8-year-old boy survived two days alone in the Michigan wilderness after getting lost on a hiking trip.
