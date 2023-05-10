‘Animal Control’ Locks Down Season 2 Renewal at Fox
Joel McHale stars alongside Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell and Ravi Patel in the workplace comedyFull Article
“Animal Control” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox, Variety has learned. The renewal comes as little surprise, given the..
Fox is making its renewal and pick up decisions. The network has canceled comedy series Call Me Kat after three seasons. The show..