Dianne Feinstein Returns to Senate Floor After Months-Long Absence
Published
Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to the Senate floor after a months-long absence as her colleagues have called on her to resign.Full Article
Published
Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to the Senate floor after a months-long absence as her colleagues have called on her to resign.Full Article
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein returned to the Capitol Wednesday, navigating the building in a wheelchair and voting for the..
A spokesperson for Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) confirms the 89-year-old lawmaker will return to the Senate Tuesday after a near..