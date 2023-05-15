New Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson takes oath, asks for unity
Published
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation's third-largest city. He struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in. (May 15)
Published
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation's third-largest city. He struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in. (May 15)
Newly elected Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson compared the recent murder of a city police officer to the death of an armed teen..
Chicago to Host , 2024 Democratic National Convention.
CNN reports that the Democratic National Committee made the..