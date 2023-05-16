Federal prosecutors move to dismiss charges against ex-Florida mayor Andrew Gillum
The move in the Andrew Gillum case came after calls to drop the case and USA TODAY Network reporting that jurors favored acquitting the ex-mayor.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The drawn-out legal saga of former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum came to an end after federal authorities..