Secret Service Investigates Intrusion at Jake Sullivan’s Home
The intruder was not detected by the security detail posted outside Jake Sullivan’s home. Mr. Sullivan was not harmed during the breach last month.Full Article
WASHINGTON—The U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday that it had opened a full investigation into how an intruder managed late last..
