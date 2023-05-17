4 Illinois high school students killed, 3 others injured in fatal car crash
Published
Four Buffalo Grove High School students were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Wheeling, Illinois, which left three other people injured.
Published
Four Buffalo Grove High School students were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Wheeling, Illinois, which left three other people injured.
ViewEx-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a..