Suspect in death of Cash App founder pleads not guilty
Published
Tech consultant Nima Momeni pleaded not guilty to the murder charge of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco on April 4 (18 May)
Published
Tech consultant Nima Momeni pleaded not guilty to the murder charge of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco on April 4 (18 May)
Tech consultant Nima Momeni pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the..
The suspect in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco has pleaded not guilty to a murder..