The moment a US police officer points a gun at a suspect while kneeling on the bonnet of his moving car - before clinging to the roof of the vehicle as the motorist drives away at speed - has been revealed in a newly released video.Full Article
Police officer clings to roof of speeding car in US chase
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police officer clings to roof of speeding car in Iowa chase
The moment a US police officer points a gun at a suspect while kneeling on the bonnet of his moving car - before clinging to the..
Sky News
Driver tried to switch places with dog to avoid DUI arrest, police say
ViewA Colorado man blamed his dog for his erratic driving, according to the Springfield Police Department.
The man was..
Newsy