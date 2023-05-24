DHS unveils new body-worn camera policies for its officers, agencies
Published
Citing transparency, the new policy requires DHS officers wear body-worn cameras during emergency calls, planned arrests and excuting search warrants.
Published
Citing transparency, the new policy requires DHS officers wear body-worn cameras during emergency calls, planned arrests and excuting search warrants.
By Ryan McMaken
Special counsel John Durham on Monday released his report on the FBI's role in investigating the 2016..