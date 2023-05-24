GUAM BRACES FOR SUPER TYPHOON MAWAR
Published
Super Typhoon Mawar is expected to hit Guam as a possible Category 5 storm in what could be the most powerful to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in decades (23 May)
Published
Super Typhoon Mawar is expected to hit Guam as a possible Category 5 storm in what could be the most powerful to hit the U.S. Pacific territory in decades (23 May)
Guam, the western pacific island, is currently weathering its most powerful cyclone in years today, without major damage, after the..
A Category 4 typhoon hit Guam on Wednesday, packing winds of up to 225km/h and torrential rain, as it inched across the Western..