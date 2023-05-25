Donald Trump Trolls Ron DeSantis' Glitchy Twitter Presidential Campaign Launch with Elon Musk
Donald Trump blasts Ron DeSantis' glitch-ridden Twitter presidential campaign launch with Elon Musk.Full Article
During a live forum on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk and David Sacks, Ron DeSantis only made the slightest dig at Donald Trump.
DeSantis Will Not Hold , a Hometown Event , as Part of 2024 Campaign Launch.
CNN reported that FL Governor Ron DeSatntis will..