DeSantis officially launches presidential bid, Tina Turner dies at 83: 5 Things podcast
Published
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially launches a White House run, Tina Turner dies at at her home in Switzerland after a long illness: 5 Things podcast
Published
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially launches a White House run, Tina Turner dies at at her home in Switzerland after a long illness: 5 Things podcast
Twitter malfunctions spoil DeSantis’ campaign launch. Trailblazing singer Tina Turner dies at 83. And a new study offers clues..
Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83, Ron DeSantis announces his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, and party..