Hong Kong 'Bun Festival' returns after COVID
Published
The annual colorful 'Bun Festival' of Hong Kong is on again after three years of COVID cancellations. (AP Video: Alice Fung)
Published
The annual colorful 'Bun Festival' of Hong Kong is on again after three years of COVID cancellations. (AP Video: Alice Fung)
Climbers scramble up the 14-metre-high (45-feet-high) bamboo tower covered with imitation steamed buns during Hong Kong's annual..
Hong Kong's annual Bun Scrambling Competition, held every year on Cheung Chau island, returns after a three-year pandemic..