‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Wins Palme d’Or at 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Published
Cannes 2023: Acting awards go to Koji Yakusho for "Perfect Days" and Merve Dizdar for "About Dry Grasses"Full Article
Published
Cannes 2023: Acting awards go to Koji Yakusho for "Perfect Days" and Merve Dizdar for "About Dry Grasses"Full Article
The 76th film festival on the French Cote d'Azur saw a record number of female directors in the competition. The Palme d'Or for..
Jennifer Lawrence is turning heads with her stunning look at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The 32-year-old Hunger Games actress..
French director Justine Triet returns to Competition with a cerebral smash that might finally bring the Best Actress award that its..