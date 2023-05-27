Texas House votes to impeach Attorney Ken Paxton
Texas' GOP-led House of Representatives impeached state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday on articles including bribery and abuse of public trust. (May 27)
The state attorney general and conservative star faces a trial in the Senate.
