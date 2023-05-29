Protesting Indian wrestlers clash with police
Published
Dozens of Indian wrestlers and their supporters clashed with police in a protest against the country's wrestling federation chief in New Delhi. (May 29) (AP video/Shonal Ganguly)
Published
Dozens of Indian wrestlers and their supporters clashed with police in a protest against the country's wrestling federation chief in New Delhi. (May 29) (AP video/Shonal Ganguly)
Top Indian wrestlers are back at Delhi's Jantar Mantar with a fresh police complaint. Seven women wrestlers have filed a Sexual..