SAYREVILLE, N.J. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in February, officials said Tuesday. Rashid Bynum, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, according to the [...]