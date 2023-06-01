Gay pride flag raised over Wisconsin Capitol
A gay pride flag rose over the Wisconsin Capitol on Thursday in a sign of support for the LGBTQ+ community as it weathers heightened attacks from conservatives across the country. (June 1)
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers attended a Thursday ceremony in Madison, during which the LGBTQ pride flag was raised in front..