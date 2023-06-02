US Army's Fort Bragg renamed Fort Liberty
Fort Bragg sheds its Confederate namesake to become Fort Liberty; some veterans say it is an important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to current and prospective Black service members.
After more than a century as Fort Bragg, the Army's largest base by population becomes Fort Liberty Friday. Bragg is among nine..