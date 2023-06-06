Black mother of four killed in Florida by neighbor after dispute over playing children
Published
Family, attorneys call for arrest after Black mother shot by neighbor in Florida amid feud.
Published
Family, attorneys call for arrest after Black mother shot by neighbor in Florida amid feud.
ViewThe family of a woman shot and killed by a neighbor is demanding police arrest the woman who shot Ajike “AJ” Owens through..
Ajike Owens, a mother of four, was shot and killed through a door by an unidentified neighbor during an argument over the children..