Evacuations after Ukraine dam collapsed
Published
Dozens of evacuees on an island in the Dnieper River scurried to safety from rising floodwaters caused by the breach of a dam upstream. (June 7)(AP video/Mstyslav Chernov)
Published
Dozens of evacuees on an island in the Dnieper River scurried to safety from rising floodwaters caused by the breach of a dam upstream. (June 7)(AP video/Mstyslav Chernov)
A day after a dam in southern Ukraine was badly damaged, some towns are submerged, structures swept away and mass evacuations are..
150 Tons of Oil , Released Into Dnieper River , Following Destruction of Kakhovka Dam.
On June 6, Ukrainian President..