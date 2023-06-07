Grand Jury in Florida Hears Testimony in Trump Documents Case
Published
Among those appearing before the grand jury in Miami was Taylor Budowich, who served as a spokesman for former President Donald Trump.Full Article
Published
Among those appearing before the grand jury in Miami was Taylor Budowich, who served as a spokesman for former President Donald Trump.Full Article
ViewAs we get closer to the 2024 presidential election, the pool of prospective candidates, especially within the GOP, is expanding..
ViewAs former President Donald Trump enters this third presidential campaign in a row, he faces more legal issues than ever. Not..