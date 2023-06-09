Two Trump Lawyers Quit a Day After His Indictment
Published
The lawyers, James Trusty and John Rowley, left the former president’s defense team as he faces the most serious legal threat of his career.Full Article
Published
The lawyers, James Trusty and John Rowley, left the former president’s defense team as he faces the most serious legal threat of his career.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump may be having the most terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day of his political life, after the..
ViewFormer President Donald Trump announced that two of his top attorneys, Jim Trusty and John Rowley, have resigned less than a..