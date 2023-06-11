Fire Causes Overpass Collapse and Closes Part of I-95 in Philadelphia
Published
A vehicle fire under the interstate in northeast Philadelphia caused an overpass to collapse, shutting down traffic in both directions, officials said.Full Article
Published
A vehicle fire under the interstate in northeast Philadelphia caused an overpass to collapse, shutting down traffic in both directions, officials said.Full Article
One section of Philadelphia's busy I-95 collapsed Sunday morning after a vehicle fire occurred underneath an overpass. Driving the..
An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed early Sunday in Philadelphia after a vehicle caught fire, closing the main..