I-95 Collapse in Philadelphia: What We Know About the Fiery Truck Crash
Published
The authorities say the crash of a truck carrying gasoline ignited an intense fire that weakened the steel beams supporting an overpass.Full Article
Published
The authorities say the crash of a truck carrying gasoline ignited an intense fire that weakened the steel beams supporting an overpass.Full Article
A fiery crash involving a tanker that authorities say was carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline collapsed a critical section of I-95..
A portion of a major interstate highway collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday, with videos later emerging on Twitter showing the..