Climate Activists Bring Case to Montana Court
Published
A group of young climate activists have brought a case to a Montana court alleging that the state's policies are endangering their future by exacerbating global warming.Full Article
Published
A group of young climate activists have brought a case to a Montana court alleging that the state's policies are endangering their future by exacerbating global warming.Full Article
ViewSixteen youths in Montana are suing the state, claiming that it is unconstitutional for the state to continue "exploiting"..