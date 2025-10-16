WNBA Star Angel Reese Becomes First Pro Athlete to Walk Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese became the first pro athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday in New York City.Full Article
Reese continues to grow her star and find new ventures off the court
The Chicago Sky star will make history as the first professional athlete to walk in the fashion show.