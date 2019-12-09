Global  

Russian forces enter former Islamic State stronghold in Syria after U.S. pullback

Reuters Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
Russian forces have entered Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the Islamic State caliphate, in one of the starkest examples yet of how Moscow has filled the vacuum created by President Donald Trump's decision to pull U.S. forces from northern Syria.
