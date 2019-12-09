Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Walmart says sorry for 'ugly' sweater showing snowman Santa with lines of coke

CTV News Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
An 'ugly' Christmas sweater that showed a snowman Santa sitting in front of what appears to be three lines of cocaine was among several 'naughty' holiday sweaters pulled off Walmart.ca over the weekend after social media users noticed the items for sale on the website.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Walmart Apologizes For Selling Sweaters That Appear To Show Santa With Lines Of Cocaine

Walmart Apologizes For Selling Sweaters That Appear To Show Santa With Lines Of Cocaine 00:29

 Walmart apologized Monday after a sweater that appeared to show Santa with three lines of cocaine and the words, "Let it snow," was sold on the retailer's website.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.