Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Accidentally Discovered New Water Mold Threatening Christmas Trees

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Grown as Christmas trees, Fraser firs are highly prized for their rich color and pleasant scent as well as their ability to hold their needles. Unfortunately, they are also highly susceptible to devastating root rot diseases caused by water molds in the genus Phytophthora.

Scientists in Connecticut were conducting experiments...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: New Water Mold Is Threatening Christmas Trees

New Water Mold Is Threatening Christmas Trees 00:37

 Scientists have discovered a new species of water mold that poses a threat to Christmas trees.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaryM

Gary McFarlane RT @gwardis: New Water Mold Threatening Christmas Trees https://t.co/H9bsFJL2Z0 #scichat #agchat #agroforestry 6 days ago

mikesgene

Mike Spear RT @gwardis: New Water Mold Threatening Christmas Trees https://t.co/8sT6getd9X #scichat #agchat #agroforestry 1 week ago

gwardis

Gerry Ward New Water Mold Threatening Christmas Trees https://t.co/H9bsFJL2Z0 #scichat #agchat #agroforestry 1 week ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight Accidentally Discovered New Water Mold Threatening Christmas Trees - Eurasia Review https://t.co/irS3lFnEFf 1 week ago

INVASBio

INVAS Biosecurity Fraser firs are highly prized for their rich color, pleasant scent & their ability to hold their needles. Unfortuna… https://t.co/rGoe9pDyNf 1 week ago

USISC1

Glenn Johnson New Water Mold Threatening Christmas Trees Discovered by Scientists Accidentally - https://t.co/fZbild0DGw 1 week ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Accidentally Discovered New Water Mold Threatening Christmas Trees https://t.co/Zfoz3SKqkJ https://t.co/TKIGG3AgRV 1 week ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Accidentally Discovered New Water Mold Threatening Christmas Trees https://t.co/djo0gaPNMd 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.