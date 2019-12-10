Boris Johnson under fire for snatching reporter's phone when shown photo of sick boy
Tuesday, 10 December 2019 () *London:* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday was heavily criticised for snatching away a reporter's phone and putting it in his pocket after the latter tried to show him a photograph of a sick boy who was forced to lie on the floor of a hospital while waiting for treatment. The incident happened ahead of general...
Boris Johnson took a reporters phone and put it in his pocket when faced with a photo of four-year-old Jack Williment-Barr asleep on a hospital floor. The Prime Minister continued with his interview before apologising and returning the phone on his departure.