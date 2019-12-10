Former Boeing Manager Raised Concerns About 737 Max Production Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoA former Boeing manager says he raised concerns about 737 Max production months before two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.



In interviews with The New York Times and NBC News, Ed Pierson said he talked to company executives about manufacturing and safety issues at Boeing's Washington plant in June... Watch VideoA former Boeing manager says he raised concerns about 737 Max production months before two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.In interviews with The New York Times and NBC News, Ed Pierson said he talked to company executives about manufacturing and safety issues at Boeing's Washington plant in June 👓 View full article

Ed Pierson said he talked to company executives about manufacturing and safety issues at Boeing's Washington plant in June 2018.

