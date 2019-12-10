Global  

Former Boeing Manager Raised Concerns About 737 Max Production

Newsy Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Former Boeing Manager Raised Concerns About 737 Max ProductionWatch VideoA former Boeing manager says he raised concerns about 737 Max production months before two deadly crashes involving the aircraft. 

In interviews with The New York Times and NBC News, Ed Pierson said he talked to company executives about manufacturing and safety issues at Boeing's Washington plant in June...
News video: Former Boeing Manager Raised Concerns About 737 Max Production

Former Boeing Manager Raised Concerns About 737 Max Production

 Ed Pierson said he talked to company executives about manufacturing and safety issues at Boeing's Washington plant in June 2018.

