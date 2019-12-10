Global  

Wanna Buy A 'Baby Yoda' Toy? We've Got Some Bad News.

Newsy Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Wanna Buy A 'Baby Yoda' Toy? We've Got Some Bad News.Watch Video"The Child" from "The Mandalorian" — better known as "Baby Yoda" — is all over the internet right now through memes, fan art and even a viral song. ["Baby Yoda. Baby baby Yoda."]

But despite the child's fame, the new character doesn't exist IRL yet.

Officially licensed "Baby Yoda" collectibles, figurines and...
News video: Wanna Buy A 'Baby Yoda' Toy? We've Got Some Bad News.

Wanna Buy A 'Baby Yoda' Toy? We've Got Some Bad News. 03:55

 This year's hottest toy doesn't (officially) exist yet — and it won't be ready for Christmas.

